Tyron Woodley Thinks UFC Will Sign Logan Paul

Tyron Woodley wouldn’t be surprised if the UFC signs Logan Paul.

Paul is a popular YouTube personality, who has two boxing matches with fellow Internet sensation KSI. Paul has expressed interest in signing with the UFC and believes his wrestling background will benefit him inside the Octagon. While some may think having Paul fight in the UFC is a joke, the promotion did give former WWE star CM Punk two bouts.

Tyron Woodley Isn’t Ruling Out Logan Paul In UFC

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley touched on the possibility of Paul competing in the UFC during TMZ’s Hollywood Beatdown (via BJPenn.com).

“(Paul vs. CM Punk) can happen, for sure. To be honest, when the UFC brought over CM Punk, I don’t know why they wouldn’t bring over Logan Paul,” Woodley said.

“Logan Paul is the exact same demographic, 18 to 30 years old. The exact YouTubers that are watching his stuff are the same ones that are watching the UFC. He has a huge following. Great deal. He looks athletic, he’s a Division I wrestler, he’s insane, and he’s going to talk a lot of sh*t so the press conferences are going to be insane. After this last event, I wouldn’t be surprised in the next two months we see some breaking news of Logan Paul getting a couple-fight deal with the UFC.”

Paul is coming off a split decision loss against KSI in their rematch.