Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Tyron Woodley Threatens Intentional Low Blow Against Colby Covington

By Jon Fuentes
Tyron Woodley Weigh-in
Tyron Woodley (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty)

Things will get ugly when Tyron Woodley meets Colby Covington next week.

The two heated rivals will finally get to settle their differences inside of the Octagon. Woodley and Covington headline UFC on ESPN+ 36 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 19. There has been plenty of trash talk exchanged between the two former champions over the years, and “T-Wood” is looking to make “Chaos” pay come fight night. Even if it means losing a few points on the judges’ scorecards to sneak in an illegal shot or two.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Woodley teased that he will let his hands go against Covington, and might even throw an intentional groin strike just for the fun of it. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I will let my hands go. You guys and you fans telling me ‘let your hands go, let your hands go,’ I need to let them go. You have that, you have my word I will let these hands go,” Woodley said. “I’ll let them go upside his head, body. I might even punch in the sack for the warning, bap. I will take the warning or even the point deduction, I feel good guys.”

Woodley is the former champion of the UFC’s 170-pound division, at one point finding himself on a six-fight win streak. However, he was dethroned by Kamaru Usman in March of last year in a lopsided contest. His return fight against Gilbert Burns this past May didn’t go any better, as he suffered another unanimous decision loss, making that two-straight defeats. Now, he’s hoping to get back on track with a big win over his longtime rival.

Covington similarly comes off of a loss, as he was finished by Usman in the fifth round of their epic title contest in December. It marked the end of Covington’s seven-fight win streak. A win over another former champion in Woodley might be exactly what he needs to get back to the championship.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Booked For UFC Vegas 11 Fight, Targeted To Take On Demian Maia On Fight Island If He Wins

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have two fights booked. The rising star after his two appearances in a week on...
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant Says Husband Gave Her COVID, Asks Fans For Help

Paige VanZant announced on her Instagram and YouTube that she is suffering from severe symptoms despite testing negative for COVID-19. PVZ's husband,...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem Responds To Derrick Lewis Trash Talk After UFC Vegas 9 Win

Derrick Lewis wasn't happy with Alistair Overeem's win over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9. Lewis took to Twitter...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Trolls Israel Adesanya With ‘Runnersanya’ UFC 253 Mock Video

Paulo Costa decided to have a bit of fun with UFC 253 opponent Israel Adesanya before their fight on September 27.
Read more
UFC

Kamaru Usman Praises Michel Pereira: ‘It Was A Spectacular Performance From Him’

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman was very impressed with Michel Pereira's UFC Vegas 9 win over Zelim Imadaev. Pereira...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 32 Live Results

Tonight (Sept. 8), the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the 32nd edition of Dana White's Contender Series....
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Responds To Chael Sonnen’s Criticism

Leon Edwards doesn't agree with Chael Sonnnen's criticism. Sonnen recently came out and said Edwards does everything right...
Read more
Interviews

Randa Markos: COVID-19 Restrictions “Affected My Training A lot”

Randa Markos is set to battle Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 19 however the Canadian didn't have a typical...
Read more
UFC

Dan Hardy Believes Georges St-Perre Is The MMA GOAT

Dan Hardy think Georges St-Pierre is the MMA GOAT for a couple of reasons. St-Pierre is considered a top-three...
Read more
Boxing

Rafael Cordeiro Learned More Than He Taught Training With Mike Tyson

Rafael Cordeiro, one of the most legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) coaches of all time, has the opportunity to train Mike Tyson...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Threatens Intentional Low Blow Against Colby Covington

Things will get ugly when Tyron Woodley meets Colby Covington next week. The two heated rivals will finally get...
Read more
Bellator

Liz Carmouche: UFC Wanted Me Fighting At 145-pounds Before Release

Liz Carmouche is set to make her Bellator debut on Saturday against DeAnna Bennett and mentioned prior to parting ways with the...
Read more
UFC

Bethe Correia Announces Retirement Fight For December

It appears Bethe Correia isn't done with the UFC after all - for now. Following her July loss to...
Read more
Bellator

Keith Lee Motivated By Fatherhood Ahead Of Bellator 245

Bantamweight prospect Keith Lee believes the timing of his Bellator 245 matchup against Vinicius Zani couldn't have been better, as the 23-year-old...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes Is Putting Jon Jones Behind Him

Dominick Reyes is putting his entire situation with Jon Jones behind him. Reyes and Jones fought to a unanimous...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Intrigued By Potential Nick Diaz Matchup

Daniel Cormier put it out there that he'd be interested in seeing Leon Edwards welcome back Nick Diaz to the UFC. Now,...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Trolls Israel Adesanya With ‘Runnersanya’ UFC 253 Mock Video

Paulo Costa decided to have a bit of fun with UFC 253 opponent Israel Adesanya before their fight on September 27.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube