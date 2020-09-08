Tyron Woodley Threatens Intentional Low Blow Against Colby Covington

Things will get ugly when Tyron Woodley meets Colby Covington next week.

The two heated rivals will finally get to settle their differences inside of the Octagon. Woodley and Covington headline UFC on ESPN+ 36 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 19. There has been plenty of trash talk exchanged between the two former champions over the years, and “T-Wood” is looking to make “Chaos” pay come fight night. Even if it means losing a few points on the judges’ scorecards to sneak in an illegal shot or two.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Woodley teased that he will let his hands go against Covington, and might even throw an intentional groin strike just for the fun of it. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I will let my hands go. You guys and you fans telling me ‘let your hands go, let your hands go,’ I need to let them go. You have that, you have my word I will let these hands go,” Woodley said. “I’ll let them go upside his head, body. I might even punch in the sack for the warning, bap. I will take the warning or even the point deduction, I feel good guys.”

Woodley is the former champion of the UFC’s 170-pound division, at one point finding himself on a six-fight win streak. However, he was dethroned by Kamaru Usman in March of last year in a lopsided contest. His return fight against Gilbert Burns this past May didn’t go any better, as he suffered another unanimous decision loss, making that two-straight defeats. Now, he’s hoping to get back on track with a big win over his longtime rival.

Covington similarly comes off of a loss, as he was finished by Usman in the fifth round of their epic title contest in December. It marked the end of Covington’s seven-fight win streak. A win over another former champion in Woodley might be exactly what he needs to get back to the championship.