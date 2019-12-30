Tyron Woodley Threatens To Not Sign Contract To Fight Leon Edwards After Rap Diss

Tyron Woodley may not be fighting Leon Edwards after all.

It has been reported that Woodley and Edwards will headline UFC London in March. Yet, after the Englishman took to Instagram to trash Woodley’s rap career, the fight may be off.

“@twooodley at least you have the rapping career to fall back on after March,” Edwards wrote on Instagram.

Woodley saw the post and commented telling the Englishman to shut up or he won’t sign the contract to fight him.

“Shut your b***h ass up before I don’t sign to fight you bum ass,” Woodley said. “Nobody knows you, nobody cares, you a b**ch and ate a three-piece and that’s your biggest claim to fame! Quit clout chasing and trying to add to your 50k followers. You’re embarrassing! Stop trying to talk s**t you’re garbage at it just like your bum ass career. I’ve made more money in music than you’ve made in your entire career. Laugh at that you lil b**ch!”

Tyron Woodley has not fought since losing his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March. Before that, he defended the strap with a submission win over Darren Till.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, is on an eight-fight winning streak where last time out he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision. During the streak, he has wins over Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, and Vicente Luque among others.