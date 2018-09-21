Tyron Woodley to Undergo Hand Surgery; Out of UFC 230 Running

The never-ending mystery of who will main event UFC 230 continues, as one leading candidate: Woodley vs. Covington has been ruled out according to an ESPN report that announced Tyron Woodley will need right hand surgery and will be out 2-3 months.

Dana White has confirmed that the next man who will challenge for Tyron Woodley’s welterweight championship is Colby Covington. As recently as yesterday, White also commented that it was possible that Woodley and Covington could serve as the UFC 230 main event. With that possibility now out of consideration, the welterweight grudge match will have to take place at another date, and the promotion will need to look elsewhere to fill the main event slot for the Madison Square Garden event.

There have been rumors of Jon Jones making his return to at UFC 230 following the USADA announcement that Jones will be eligible to make his return October 28th. White has insisted that Jones is not being considered for the main event of the card, however.

As it stands now, here is the current card for UFC 230:

Main Event: TBA

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

David Branch vs. Ronaldo Souza

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Matt Frevola vs. Landon Vannata

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

What would you like to see as the UFC 230 main event now that Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington is out of the running?