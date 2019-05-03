Tyron Woodley Eyes UFC Title Bout After Robbie Lawler Rematch

Tyron Woodley believes he’ll get a chance to reclaim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold sooner than later.

Woodley will be taking on Robbie Lawler in a rematch on June 29. The bout will headline UFC on ESPN 3. It’ll take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Back in July 2016, Woodley captured the UFC welterweight title from Lawler via first-round knockout.

Woodley Targets Title Bout Following Lawler Rematch

Woodley spoke to reporters following an open workout session. He made it clear that he feels another welterweight title bout is owed to him if he gets past Lawler again (via ESPN):

“I don’t feel like I should have had to have a path [back to the belt]. I feel like I should have been able to fight [for a title shot]. The fact that I defended my belt [five times] against true No. 1 contenders — I’m not crying over spilled milk. I know my path is going to be different. But I’m not going to fight two or three fights. I’m going to fight Robbie, and then I’m fighting for the title.”

Woodley dropped his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman back in March. “The Chosen One” had no answer for Usman’s relentless pressure. Usman is scheduled to defend his gold against Colby Covington later this year.