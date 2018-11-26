Tyron Woodley Unsure of Octagon Return Date

Rumors have begun to circulate that Tyron Woodley will be defending his welterweight championship against Colby Covington at UFC 233 in Anaheim, California. The bout was originally targeted for California’s UFC 227 event, but the timeline did not fit well with Covington’s schedule. This time, even though Woodley’s injured hand is showing progress, the January 2019 date may be too early for “The Chosen One” (transcript from MMAFighting.com):

“My hand is doing well, healing up nicely,” Woodley said on his Instagram. “I’m cleared to fight at the top of next year so the UFC is trying to figure out when I’m fighting. We already know who I’m fighting. January, February, March, one of those months. I’m looking at January 26 real closely. It’s kinda close though on my hand so we’ll see. If I can do it, you better believe it’s done. If I can’t do it then we might see me fighting in Vegas on March 2nd or London. I kinda don’t want to fight out of the country but I’m not gonna be trying to pick the location.”

Tyron Woodley would then continue with the trash talk that has been transpiring between him and his future challenger all year:

“Colby used to be my warmup guy,” said Woodley. “I hate to break the news to you, but I used to pay him to beat him up. 500 bucks a week plus food plus hotel plus rental car plus gun range plus entertainment plus personal trainers, pad work, massage therapy, yoga. I spoiled the little waste of sperm, now all of a sudden he’s bumping his gums.

“He gonna get beat up,” continued Woodley. “He gonna get hurt, he gonna get embarrassed and hopefully retire so we don’t have to hear that terrible trash talk a second longer. It’s just gotten to the point right now where his name just makes my spirit vex.”

What do you make of these comments from Tyron Woodley?