Woodley: Usman “Didn’t Do Anything Special” at UFC 235

Tyron Woodley is not impressed with Kamaru Usman’s championship-winning UFC 235 performance.

After dropping the belt to Kamaru Usman in a lopsided fashion that stunned legions of spectators, Tyron Woodley has struggled to explain or make sense of the way the bout unfolded in its aftermath, but there is one thing he can freely articulate: why the new welterweight champion’s performance was nothing to write home about:

“He didn’t do anything special,” Woodley said of Kamaru Usman in an appearance on “Sway in the Morning.” He didn’t do great. Like I said, what he did really well is he has composure beyond somebody that had that experience. He never competed against a guy of my caliber. And for him to have that composure to stay to the game plan, that’s his biggest attribute.

“I mean, he didn’t swing no crazy punch that we had never seen before. He didn’t hit me with no takedowns that we never seen before. It was just a classic case of…something just was weird.”

Tyron Woodley has already been campaigning for a rematch against Usman to further prove that his loss at UFC 235 was a case of an odd off night. Unfortunately for Woodley, it would appear that the shared nemesis for both he and Usman, Colby Covington, is the man who has been tapped to receive the next title shot, leaving Tyron Woodley to continue to grapple with the persistent Nigerian Nightmare that first occurred the night of March 2, 2019.

