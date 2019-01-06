Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman A Done Deal For UFC 235

Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman has finally been set in stone.

Sources confirmed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that Woodley vs. Usman has been signed by both sides and will go down on March 2 at UFC 235. MMA News was able to confirm the report. Woodley vs. Usman will serve as UFC 235’s co-main event if Jon Jones can get a license to fight in the state of Nevada. If that happens, then Jones vs. Anthony Smith will likely be UFC 235’s main event.

Woodley vs. Usman – A Look At Both Competitors

Woodley is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He’s had four title defenses, going 3-0-1 in that span. He’s gone 6-0-1 in his last seven outings.

Usman has been on a tear in the 170-pound division. He’s on a 13-fight winning streak. Usman has looked dominant with his relentless pressure and ground-and-pound. There is no doubt that he is a worthy contender.

Many were sure that Colby Covington would be next in line for a shot at Woodley’s title. UFC president Dana White has made it clear that he wasn’t happy with Covington’s decision to undergo nasal surgery instead of fighting Woodley at UFC 228 back in September. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with “Chaos” going forward, but for now we’ve got Woodley vs. Usman to look forward to.

Now that the stage is set for Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman, who is your early pick to win the championship clash?