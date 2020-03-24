Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards Among UFC Bouts Being Rescheduled, Says Dana White

UFC president Dana White plans to reschedule bouts that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC hoped to go through with all scheduled events on its original dates. Executive orders and new CDC guidelines proved to be too much to make that happen. UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland were all postponed as a result. UFC 249 remains on tap and White claims a new location has been locked up.

Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards Among Others On Tap For Rescheduling

White spoke to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole during an Instagram live chat. The UFC boss revealed that as long as the fighters want it, he’ll reschedule all fights that have been postponed (via MMAJunkie.com).

“All these fights are being rescheduled,” White told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. “Once we get the Khabib fight on, we’re rolling, man. We’re back in business, and we’re rolling. And like I told you earlier, everybody that’s going to fight because they want to, not because they have to.”

Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards was scheduled to headline UFC London on March 21. Once the UFC reversed course and tried to relocate the event to the United States, Edwards simply could not make the trip from England. The event couldn’t materialize due to new CDC guidelines.

“The Chosen One” has been turning his attention from Edwards to Covington. “Rocky” has fired back at Woodley saying their bout has to be rebooked. That’s definitely what the UFC boss wants, the question is will Woodley put up a fuss?

Woodley didn’t want to make the trip to London in the first place. The former UFC welterweight champion didn’t understand why Edwards was given the hometown advantage when he felt “Rocky” needed the fight more than he did.

Do you believe Dana White when he says all previously planned bouts will be rescheduled?