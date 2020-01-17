Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards Confirmed For UFC London

Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards will indeed trade leather to get the spring season started.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that Woodley vs. Edwards is a go for UFC London on March 21. Okamoto cites confirmation from UFC president Dana White. You can see Okamoto’s tweet below.

BREAKING: Leon Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) vs Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) is on as the headliner of UFC London, per Dana White. ELITE 170-pound matchup. pic.twitter.com/KrSvPfWZ1s — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 17, 2020

Woodley hasn’t been seen in action since he lost the UFC welterweight title back in March 2019. “The Chosen One” was shutout by Kamaru Usman on his way to a unanimous decision loss. Woodley was scheduled to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch later that year but pulled out of the fight due to a hand injury.

As for Edwards, he’s riding an eight-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since Dec. 2015. That loss came at the hands of Usman. Edwards’ last outing was back in July 2019. He defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision.

UFC London will be held inside The O2.