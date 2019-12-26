Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards Reported for UFC London

Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards are set to dance in the UFC London main event on March 21 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

News of the welterweight bout was first reported by MMA Junkie and also announced by Tyron Woodley directly via his Instagram page:

“Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 @leon_edwardsmma watch what you ask for. Now you about to get fucked clean up at the crib!

#NoChills #UFCLondon #March21 #MainEvent #Redemption –

@ufc send me that lil fancy flier to post!” Woodley posted.

Tyron Woodley will have an opportunity to reinsert himself into the welterweight title picture if he were to defeat the #4-ranked Leon Edwards. The bout will be taking place practically a year to the day Woodley lost the welterweight strap to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Woodley has made no secret to the fact that he would love to avenge that loss to Usman but has come to terms that he will need a big win to earn an opportunity to do so, and a victory over Leon Edwards would be just that.

Leon Edwards is the owner of a very impressive eight-fight winning streak, a streak that is second to only the champion himself, Kamaru Usman. And not unlike Tyron Woodley, Edwards would also like to avenge his loss to Usman, which was the last opponent to earn a victory over Edwards. Edwards and Woodley both stand in one another’s way from chasing the Nigerian Nightmare, but Edwards hopes that his current momentum will be the difference and swing him closer to redemption with a win over Woodley in March. Edwards’ latest victory was over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in July.

UFC London takes place March 20 from the O2 Arena and the current lineup consists of the following contests:

Main Event: Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards

Marc Diakiese vs. Stevie Ray

Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Molly McCann

Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa

What’s your prediction for this welterweight showdown? Will Tyron Woodley or Leon Edwards emerge victorious?