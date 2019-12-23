Tyron Woodley “Wanted to Throw Up” Watching UFC 245 Main Event

Tyron Woodley had a very hard time stomaching the UFC 245 main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Tyron Woodley shared the Octagon with Kamaru Usman in a losing effort at UFC 235, though he wanted badly for that fight to be against Colby Covington. Instead, Woodley would be forced to watch Kamaru Usman defend the welterweight championship against Covington in a marquee fight, and what Woodley witnessed made him sick to his stomach (Via BJPenn.com):

“Kamaru won the fight, broke Colby’s jaw. Colby I thought was winning the fight by a little small margin. I wasn’t impressed my man,” Tyron Woodley said on TMZ‘s The Hollywood Beatdown. “I was really disgusted. I wanted to throw up due to the fact I lost to Usman.”

Woodley would then explain what would have been different had it been him in the cage with Covington instead of Usman:

“If I would have punched Colby, he would be on life support right now,” Woodley said. “Like, when I am looking to how many punches those guys took. I was impressed by their durability. I was impressed by the fact that they kept doing it over and over again. But as far as IQ, moving your f*cking head maybe? You know so the punches miss your head. I didn’t see a lot of that. I was surprised I didn’t see a lot of wrestling. And I didn’t see a lot of power. I guess you can’t make a mother f*cker have power though.”

“So f*ck both of them. I don’t wanna give them no love or no clout,” Woodley continued. “I will always have respect for Kamaru, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to say ‘F*ck him’.”

What are your thoughts on Tyron Woodley’s criticisms of the UFC 245 main event?