Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is hoping to get a bout sometime in May, ideally on the 9th.

Woodley was scheduled to make his return to the Octagon back in March. He would’ve fought Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London. Edwards ended up being pulled from the card due to travel issues over fears of the coronavirus. Eventually, the event was postponed due to CDC guidelines.

Tyron Woodley Wants UFC Bout On May 9

During an edition of TMZ Sports’ Hollywood Beatdown, Woodley expressed his interest in competing on the UFC’s planned May 9 event (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I want to fight sooner than later,” Woodley told TMZ Sports recently. “One, because I think there’s a chance that a fight could go down May 9th, and then they may have in their mind, ‘Okay, May 9th we’re gonna do a card, May 16th we’re gonna do a card,’ and just kind of keep doing a card every weekend. At any point, the government could come down and smack down and say, ‘No, stop.’ ESPN, Disney, whoever. So I feel like for me, fighting May 9th makes the most sense.”

Woodley last competed back in March 2019. He lost the UFC welterweight gold to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision. It was Woodley’s first loss since June 2014. “The Chosen One” had gone 6-0-1 since that bout before running into “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

The card for the May 9 event appears to be set but during times of uncertainty, it’s hard to tell whether or not the card will actually take place. When the UFC tried to run an April 18 show on tribal land in California, the promotion was forced to postpone it.

This time, the UFC has at least one state willing to host them. Florida has deemed sporting events on a national level “essential.” UFC president Dana White hasn’t revealed the location of his planned May 9 event.