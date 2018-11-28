Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Treat First Responders to Their Fight

Tyson Fury plans on building homes for the homeless after his fight against Deontay Wilder this weekend. Fury spent his training camp for in Southern California to prepare for Wilder this Saturday at Los Angeles’s Staple’s Center. On Tuesday, both men gifted tickets to first responders to attend the event this weekend and thank them for what they do, “and given them a break Saturday night”, Fury said.

The tickets are a token of gratitude for the first responders and recognition of the men and women who battled the recent fires in Southern California.

Fury’s time in California seems to have touched him a little deeper with everything that has happened while he was training there. “Training in California has really opened my eyes to see so many different cultures and so many different things that are going on here,” Fury said at L.A. County Fire Department Headquarters. Fury added, “There’s a lot of homeless people on the streets and when I go home I’m going to build homes for the homeless and set up funds for those in need. Being here has given me that extra push to do more.”

While Fury was gifting tickets to the L.A. County Fire Department, Wilder was gifting first responders at the LAFD Engine House 3 in downtown L.A. Wilder also has a lot of admiration for what first responders do. “These men and women risk their lives each and every day,” said Wilder. “When the duty calls, they’re at the top of their game. I really respect the hard work that they do and I’m blessed to be here and be amongst so many brave people.”

L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby and Chief Ralph Terrazas at LAFD Station 3 expressed gratitude to both men gifting them tickets, who were more gracious for what the first responders do on a day-to-day basis. However, it looks like Terrazas and station 3 are all in on Wilder since they hosted him at their firehouse. He said, “It’s very special that Deontay wanted to come here and recognize all the hard work that these men and women do.”

