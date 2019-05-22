Tyson Fury Suggests Anthony Joshua ‘Get His Nuts Out Of Eddie Hearn’s Handbag’

Tyson Fury is one of the top three heavyweights in boxing and he’s taking aim at the other two juggernauts.

Back in Dec. 2018, Fury fought Deontay Wilder to a controversial split draw. For many, it was the most memorable heavyweight boxing match in quite some time. Fury stunned fans when he got up from a vicious 12th-round knockdown when the fight looked to be over.

Tyson Fury Takes Aim At Anthony Joshua & Deontay Wilder

Fury was a guest on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “The Gypsy King” took digs at Anthony Joshua and Wilder (via Bloody Elbow):

“If the fighters are willing to fight, why should a network get in the way? Fighters use that as an excuse… AKA Anthony Joshua. He uses that a lot as an excuse, but I believe that if fighters really wanted to fight each other — as I proved. I was on BT Sport, I came over to the United States and boxed on Showtime. These fights can happen. Why not do a joint broadcast? It’s been done before, and it will happen again. Deontay Wilder can’t run from Tyson Fury forever. The fight has to happen. What I suggest Anthony Joshua does, is to get his nuts out of Eddie Hearn’s handbag, and use it to gain respect in the heavyweight division.”

In the past, Fury and Wilder have accused Joshua of ducking bouts with them. Joshua is set to defend his WBA Super, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles against Andy Ruiz on June 1. Fury will meet Tom Schwarz on June 15. Wilder is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Dominic Breazeale.