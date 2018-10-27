Tyson Fury Details Near Suicide Attempt During Interview With Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury has gone through a lot in the past several years. Following his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko, Fury’s life began to spiral out of control. After already having achieved his ultimate goal in boxing, Fury turned to substance abuse such as alcohol and cocaine.

He became so depressed with himself that he even nearly attempted to take his own life. Speaking to Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” recently, Fury revealed how he entered his sports car with the intention of crashing it into a bridge going at 190 miles per hour. Then, a voice in his head told him to stop and think about the family he’d be leaving behind (via BJPenn.com):

“I was in it on the highway and at the bottom, I got the car up to 190mph and heading towards a bridge.” Fury said. “I didn’t care about nothing, I just wanted to die so bad.

“I gave up on life but as I was heading to the bridge I heard a voice saying, ‘no don’t do this Tyson; think about your kids, your family, your sons and daughter growing up without a dad.’

“Before I turned into the bridge I pulled on to the motorway, I didn’t know what to do, I was shaking, I was so afraid. I said I’d never think about taking my own life again.”

Since, Fury has received proper mental health treatment and said he is feeling better than ever. He is preparing for a huge heavyweight boxing contest against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in December.

What do you make of Fury’s story regarding his near suicide attempt?