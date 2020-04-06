Tyson Fury ‘Disappointed’ In Deontay Wilder’s Performance In Rematch

Tyson Fury admits he’s a bit “disappointed” in the effort Deontay Wilder put forth in their rematch.

Back in February, Fury took on Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title a second time. The two shared the ring back in Dec. 2018 and fought to a controversial split draw. This time, Fury left no doubt as he scored a seventh-round TKO victory. Wilder’s corner threw in the towel after “The Bronze Bomber” was knocked down twice and appeared to be out of steam.

Fury Not Impressed By Wilder’s Efforts In Rematch

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fury said that Wilder didn’t exactly put up the fight he expected in their second encounter.

“Because I did train for 12 rounds at any pace and put myself through hell and back for ten weeks in the training camp.

“And I prepared for the best fighter on the planet, I prepared for the most vicious puncher on the Earth that there’s ever been.

“And I was quite disappointed because it wasn’t the challenge that I expected.”

Wilder’s defeat at the hands of Fury was the first of his pro boxing career. “The Bronze Bomber” heavily pinned the blame of his performance on the heavy costume he wore during his entrance. While he’s been wildly panned for the excuse, Fury actually believes there may be something to it.

The trilogy bout between Fury and Wilder has been set. While the matchup was originally planned for July 18, it will now be moved to Oct. 3. Mike Coppinger reported that the match didn’t change dates due to fears of the coronavirus, rather promoters like the fall date better. Regardless, the trilogy bout will be held in Las Vegas as planned.

Many were hoping that with such a dominant performance that Fury vs. Anthony Joshua would be next in a title unification bout. Wilder decided to exercise his rematch clause.