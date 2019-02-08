Threats Of Violence Force Tyson Fury Events To Cancel

Boxing heavyweight star Tyson Fury had two events canceled in Ireland due to some threatening graffiti.

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0

Former boxing heavyweight king Tyson Fury had two events in Ireland canceled due to some threatening graffiti, per a report from the Irish Times. Both events were scheduled to go down from Dublin and Cork in the next few days:

The Irish Times references a report from the Garda Press Office, who says management at Dublin’s Helix – which was one of the scheduled venues – found threatening graffiti such as “repeat of the Regency shooting”. The Regency shooting was an incident in 2016 in which masked men entered the Regency hotel during weigh-ins for an upcoming boxing card. One fighter, David Byrne, a former training partner of Conor McGregor, was killed.

Two other bystanders suffered non-fatal injuries during the incident. It was later reported that Bryne was a suspected high-level member of the Kinahan Cartel. The Kinahan Cartel have been accused of distributing illegal drugs throughout the country of Ireland.

A member of the rival gang, the Hutch Gang, Patrick Hutch, was charged for Bryne’s murder. In 2017, Fury took a selfie with Daniel Kinahan, who is accused of running the Kinahan Cartel’s day-to-day operations:

What do you think about Fury’s events being canceled after some threatening graffiti?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here