Tyson Fury Expresses Interest In WWE Match With Cain Velasquez

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wouldn’t mind sharing the squared circle with Cain Velasquez.

In the past, Fury has engaged in some banter with Velasquez. “The Gypsy King” once said MMA is for people who can’t box. He’s called out Velasquez at the height of his heavyweight run in the UFC. Now, both men will find themselves inside a WWE ring on Oct. 31. Tyson Fury will meet Braun Strowman, while Velasquez challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE title.

Fury spoke to MMAJunkie.com following a WWE Crown Jewel press conference, Fury said he’d be open to facing Velasquez in a pro wrestling setting.

“Yeah, listen. Me and Cain, we’ve got a rivalry going back from when he was UFC heavyweight champion, from a right few years ago,” Fury said. “There was a lot of back and forward on social media back then. And, who knows, maybe that rivalry could spill over into WWE.”

The challenge isn’t exclusive to Velasquez, however.

“I’d love to fight them all,” he said. “I’m a prizefighter. I’ve never ducked a fight in my life, and I’ll fight anybody.”

