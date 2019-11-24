Tyson Fury Fires Back At Deontay Wilder, Says He Only Has Puncher’s Chance

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has responded to WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

Last night, Wilder successfully defended his gold last night (Nov. 23) in a rematch. “The Bronze Bomber” knocked out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round. He’s now set for a Feb. 2020 rematch with Fury.

During the post-fight press conference, Wilder said he still feels he truly knocked out Fury in their first bout, which was scored a split draw (via Bad Left Hook).

“Each and every fight, every fighter — we see different holes, we see different things. You’re not gonna be perfect in a fight, no one is,” Wilder said. “I hope he took notes and carries it back to this camp, because I’m gonna knock Fury out like I did the first time. Point blank period.

“I’m not worried about anything anyone says. I’m proven. These guys, if they were so sure about certain things and if they seen so much, he would’ve took the rematch immediately. I’m not around here running around doing 100,000 things. I was the one that demanded the rematch as soon as possible, especially when it was a controversial decision. I’m the one fighting the best of the best in the division. I don’t see no other fighters risking any fights.”

Fury took to his Twitter account and said he’ll leave no doubt against Wilder in their second encounter.

Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 24, 2019

