Tyson Fury Gives Take On Conor McGregor’s Legal Woes

Tyson Fury has praise and words of encouragement for Conor McGregor.

McGregor is the biggest star in mixed martial arts today. The “Notorious” one helped break the record for most Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view buys. UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor nabbed 2.4 million PPV buys. McGregor has crossed over into the mainstream media, appearing on talk shows, being offered movie roles, and promoting his Irish whiskey.

Tyson Fury Talks Conor McGregor’s Success & Legal Issues

It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for McGregor, however. He’s had to deal with legal issues such as the April 2018 bus attack, smashing a fan’s cellphone, and a lawsuit from UFC fighter Michael Chiesa. McGregor is also reportedly under investigation in Ireland for an alleged sexual assault.

Fury appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and he discussed McGregor’s success as well as recent troubles (via BJPenn.com):

“I think Conor has transcended the game of MMA. He’s set precedent. He set the game on fire. He’s definitely a game-changer in MMA. He crossed over, fought [Floyd] Mayweather, he’s become a massive superstar. He’s done very very well, he should be very proud of himself. Everybody has troubles in life and it’s not what troubles we have, but it’s how we overcome these troubles and how we learn from them.”