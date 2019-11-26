Tyson Fury: ‘I Can Flatten Brock Lesnar In 30 Seconds’

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is never short on confidence and he believes he can sleep Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds.

Fury has dabbled into the world of sports entertainment. Last month, he made his in-ring WWE debut against Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia. Fury won the match via countout. “The Gypsy King” has even teased entering the world of mixed martial arts.

Fury Says He Can Knock Brock Lesnar Out In Seconds

Fury appeared on the True Geordie Podcast and had the following to say about a potential clash with current WWE champion and former UFC heavyweight title holder Brock Lesnar (via Bloody Elbow).

“Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure,” he said. “I watched a few of his fights. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.”

Fury told Sky Sports that he was speaking with Conor McGregor about training for a potential MMA run.

“Yeah, I’ve been speaking to Conor [McGregor] about it, and he’s willing to train me. And it’s gonna be good. I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, getting bloody. You saw my last fight, blood everywhere! Nothing new to me. All a part of my heritage and upbringing. So, I’d love to get in there and smash someone up.

”[McGregor] just said, any time you’re ready, when you get the time, let’s go,” he concluded. “Come over to Dublin, and we’ll start training. So, can’t wait! Gonna take him up on the offer. Who knows, who knows? We might be on a doubleheader. The Gypsy King and Conor McGregor. It even rhymes, doesn’t it? Doubleheader, Gypsy King and Conor McGregor!”

At this point, it’s likely that a Fury vs. Lesnar match would only take place in WWE. Lesnar told UFC president Dana White earlier this year that he’s done with MMA competition.