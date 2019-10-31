Tyson Fury Knocks Out Braun Strowman At WWE Crown Jewel

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made his in-ring WWE debut earlier today (Oct. 31).

Fury shared the squared circle with Braun Strowman. The two began feuding when Fury became animated after Strowman taunted him on WWE SmackDown’s FOX debut. The storyline portrayed Strowman as simply joking around with Fury until he realized that the undefeated heavyweight wanted to fight him.

Ultimately, the two collided at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Strowman was on the ring apron but ate a punch from Fury that sent him to the outside. Strowman couldn’t beat the 10-count and Fury was declared the winner.

Here are highlights of the match courtesy of WWE’s Twitter account and Bleacher Report.

Tyson Fury knocks Braun Strowman out the ring and wins his WWE debut match via count out 😳#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/3UMN58J3RD — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) October 31, 2019

“The Gypsy King” had a backstage interview with WWE after his match with Strowman. He discussed the possibility of getting back inside the WWE ring in the future.

“It was absolutely fantastic, great experience. I was really happy to be here in Saudi Arabia on a massive show. Braun definitely is the ‘Monster Among Men.’

“I’ve got a big fella called Deontay Wilder to see to, February 22nd and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Fury is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Otto Wallin. He now awaits the result of Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II. That bout is set for Nov. 23.