Tyson Fury Opponent For Summer Return Confirmed

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s (27-0-1, 19 KOs) next opponent after signing with ESPN and Top Rank Boxing last month has been confirmed. ESPN reports that Fury will be facing undefeated German prospect Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs). The fight takes place in the United States and will be broadcast on ESPN+. An exact city and venue has yet to be finalized.

Top Rank has put a date on hold at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. They have also requested the fight for Las Vegas with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The date request is on the agenda for the commission’s meeting on March 27.

However, the report also notes that there’s a chance the fight goes down from an MGM Resorts International property in “Sin City.” That being either the MGM Grand Garden Arena or the Mandalay Bay Events Center. This will be Fury’s first fight since his controversial Split Draw with WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) back in December. Although many believe Fury outboxed Wilder after 12 rounds, “The Bronze Bomber” also scored the only two knockdowns of the contest.

When it was all said and done, a draw decision was turned in on the score cards. Now, Fury will face off against Schwarz, an undefeated prospect out of Germany standing at six-foot-five with proven knockout power.

