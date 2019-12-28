Tyson Fury Plans To Accept Conor McGregor’s Offer To Train MMA

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take Conor McGregor up on his offer.

Fury has been hinting as testing the MMA waters. “The Gypsy King” has been offered to train with former UFC “champ-champ” McGregor. Footage later surfaced of Fury in hitting the pads with UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Fury Says He Will Train With McGregor

While Fury had the option to train with McGregor, he didn’t immediately commit. During an appearance on RTE Radio 1, Fury confirmed that he will indeed meet with McGregor to train (via Boxing Scene).

“I think Conor is an absolutely fantastic fighting man,” Fury said to RTE Radio 1. “He has offered to train me if I ever want to go into MMA. What better trainer could I have than the Notorious Conor McGregor?

“I’m looking forward to coming to train with Conor. We’re going to get it all planned in and I should be over in Dublin quite soon. I’ll definitely be coming over for a training session, that is for sure. I have been MMA training in the last week with Darren Till in Liverpool. I really enjoy the new challenge.”

“I don’t know where or when [I’ll make me MMA debut] because after I finish my boxing career I fancy my hand at MMA as well.”

Fury is set for a highly anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The bout will take place on Feb. 22. The action will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As for McGregor, he’ll collide with Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18 in the main event of UFC 246.