Tyson Fury Plans To Binge On ‘Cocaine & Hookers’ After Deontay Wilder Rematch

Tyson Fury has some interesting plans after his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury, who is recognized as the lineal boxing heavyweight champion, will meet Wilder again for the WBC gold. The bout is scheduled to take place on Feb. 22. The action will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury Details Interesting Plans After Wilder Rematch

The Daily Caller interviewed Fury ahead of this weekend’s mega rematch. “The Gypsy King” laid out his plan after sharing the ring with Wilder again (h/t Boxing Scene).

Fury’s first bout with Wilder took place back in Dec. 2018. It ended in a controversial split draw. Many felt that Fury was robbed of the win as he had outboxed Wilder outside of being dropped in the 12th round. Fury appeared to be out but he miraculously got back to his feet and fought until the final bell.

Following the first fight with Wilder, Fury had bouts against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. “The Gypsy King” had no issue putting Schwarz away in the second stanza. His bout with Wallin was a different story as he had to deal with two nasty cuts above his right eye. Still, Fury took the unanimous decision win.

Wilder was able to take care of business during that time as well. He earned knockout victories over Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Wilder vs. Fury II this weekend. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.