Tyson Fury Responds To Deontay Wilder’s KO Win Over Dominic Breazeale

Tyson Fury has kind words for Deontay Wilder following his latest knockout win, but “The Gypsy King” makes it clear that he doesn’t think Wilder can beat him.

Last night (May 18), Wilder took on Dominic Breazeale inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. In the opening round, Wilder crumbled Breazeale with a clean right hand. Breazeale couldn’t beat the 10-count and Wilder successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title.

Fury Congratulates Wilder, But Sends A Message

Fury took to his Instagram account to react to Wilder’s victory. Here’s what he had to say (via BJPenn.com):

“This is Tyson Fury, AKA ‘The Gypsy King.’ I just want to say, well done to Deontay Wilder in knocking out Dominic Breazeale. I got that prediction quite correct. Anybody who wants to go toe-to-toe with Deontay Wilder will have the same fate as Dominic Breazeale and the rest of [Wilder’s] 40 other victims. Anthony Joshua, you’ll get it as well. Same thing will happen to you. Dillian Whyte [too]. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is the most fearsome, most destructive puncher in the heavyweight division. But it’s just a pity that he had to lose to ‘The Gypsy King.’ Anyone that stands in front of Deontay Wilder, he will knock ’em out. Deontay Wilder is the second baddest man on the planet behind ‘The Gypsy King,’ AKA Tyson Fury, the number one heavyweight in the world. Nobody can beat me. I can’t be touched.”

Back in Dec. 2018, Fury and Wilder clashed for the WBC gold. The two engaged in a thrilling 12-round bout that almost saw Fury get knocked out after crashing to the canvas from a right and left hook. To the surprise of many, Fury got back up and kept taunting and using his sharp technical boxing until the final bell. The bout was scored a split draw by the judges.