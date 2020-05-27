Tyson Fury Says He’s Been Approached For Potential Exhibition Bout With Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury claims he was offered an exhibition bout with Mike Tyson.

“Iron” Mike has been teasing a return to the boxing ring. Tyson has said that he’s interested in competing in exhibition bouts for charity. A training video showcasing Tyson hitting the pads garnered the attention of combat sports fans. Tyson declared, “I’m back.”

Tyson Fury Claims He Was Offered Mike Tyson Bout

Speaking to BT Sports, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claimed he was approached about a potential exhibition showdown with “Iron” Mike (h/t Yahoo! Sports).

“I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson and I was like, ‘What?'” the Brit told BT Sport.

“I had a phone call saying, ‘Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’ I don’t think anything materialized out of it to be honest.”

Fury went on to note that he wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Tyson and Evander Holyfield compete in exhibition bouts. He did note that “Iron” Mike and Holyfield are getting up there in age. Mike Tyson is 53 years old, while Holyfield is 57.

Even for an exhibition bout, the age difference between Fury and Mike Tyson is too great for many to stomach. Fury is 31 years old and in the prime of his boxing career. Exhibition or not, the competitive nature is still alive and egos would likely clash. Mike Tyson has said himself that his ego is being fed the more he trains.

Fury is set to have a trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder later this year. Back in February, Fury stopped Wilder via TKO in their rematch to capture the WBC heavyweight gold. It’s the first loss in Wilder’s pro boxing career.

“Iron” Mike has had no shortage of offers. BKFC, which is a bare-knuckle boxing promotion, has offered Tyson $20 million. BKFC president David Feldman also revealed he plans on upping the ante.