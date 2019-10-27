Tyson Fury Says He’s Speaking To Conor McGregor On Potential MMA Run

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants to take a shot at competing in MMA.

Fury is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin. The win improved the “Gypsy King’s” record to 29-0-1. Fury has dabbled into the world of pro wrestling with his scheduled WWE match against Braun Strowman, and now he plans to make his mark in MMA.

Fury Claims He’s Speaking To McGregor On Possible MMA Run

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fury revealed that he wants to enter the world of MMA and is talking to former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor about it (via MMAMania.com).

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

“Yeah, I’ve been speaking to Conor [McGregor] about it, and he’s willing to train me. And it’s gonna be good. I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, getting bloody. You saw my last fight, blood everywhere! Nothing new to me. All a part of my heritage and upbringing. So, I’d love to get in there and smash someone up.”

Fury went on to say that he plans to take McGregor up on his offer.

”[McGregor] just said, any time you’re ready, when you get the time, let’s go,” he concluded. “Come over to Dublin, and we’ll start training. So, can’t wait! Gonna take him up on the offer. Who knows, who knows? We might be on a doubleheader. The Gypsy King and Conor McGregor. It even rhymes, doesn’t it? Doubleheader, Gypsy King and Conor McGregor!”