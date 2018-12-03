Tyson Fury Slams Judges’ Decision For Deontay Wilder Fight

Over the weekend, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on an amazing WBC heavyweight title fight in Los Angeles. Fury seemingly picked Wilder apart for the majority of the contest, however, “The Bronze Bomber” made things interesting with two knockdowns in the fight. His last knockdown in the 12th round very well could’ve forced the stoppage.

Wilder uncorked a hellacious combo that sent Fury down to the canvas on his back. He looked to be out cold, but somehow made it back to his feet and was allowed to finish the fight. When the judges went to their scorecards, it was controversially ruled a split draw decision. Both Wilder and Fury disagreed with the scores, but remained respectful nonetheless.

In a post-fight interview organized by Fury himself, “The Gypsy King” slammed the judges’ decision and deemed situations such as this one that gives boxing a bad name (via MMA Mania):

”To be honest with you, I’ve never seen a worse decision in my life,” Fury said. “I dunno what fight them judges are watching. The guy that had it 115-111, he had me losing the first six rounds and I don’t know what he was watching.

“But this is boxing and it’s not the first time this has happened. I think this is as bad of a decision as the first Lennox Lewis / Holyfield fight. It’s stuff like this that gives boxing a bad name. Reports like this, all the media today will report bad stuff.

“Controversy, this that and the other. Everybody in boxing is saying it’s a very controversial thing. Time and time again we see it.”

Fury then called out Alejandro Rochin’s ridiculous 115-111 Wilder score, and said he should never judge another boxing fight again:

”He needs banning from boxing forever because he can’t judge clearly,” Fury said. “What was his name? Rochin needs sacking. Because even without the knockdowns, he still had me losing the fight.”

