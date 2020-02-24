Tyson Fury Urged To Retire By Dad After Deontay Wilder Win

If Tyson Fury’s dad, John, had his way, his son would retire following his knockout win over Deontay Wilder to become the WBC heavyweight champion. It was a spectacular performance by Fury to be the king of the heavyweight division once again.

Although the trilogy with Wilder could happen next, or perhaps a showdown with Anthony Joshua, John is urging Tyson to retire.

“I want my son to retire now. He’s done enough. It’s been an uphill battle for him. He’s done enough. I want him to pack it in now. I think it’s in the back of his mind. He can’t do anymore. He’s won every professional title,” John Fury said on Good Morning Britain (via Daily Mirror). “Enough is enough. There’s more to life now. He’s given it his all, he’s got no more to prove. He’s proved he’s been a worthy champion from this country, he’s been 13 years as a pro and he’s always been the opponent.

“Whatever he’s gone into, it’s been an uphill battle for him. He’s 32-years-old. He’s got a young family and I do believe his children deserve their father, he’s done enough and that’s my opinion.”

Before this fight with Wilder, Tyson Fury talked about retirement saying he wanted to finish up his contract with ESPN then hang up the gloves. He said post-fight the final three fights would be Wilder, Joshua and then a ‘farewell’ fight against Dereck Chisora.