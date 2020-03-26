Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Moved To October

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fight for the third time in October.

Originally, the trilogy was reported to happen in July, but according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, it will happen on October 3 in Las Vegas. He also says the trilogy is not moved due to COVID-19, but the fact the promoters like the fall better than the summer.

According to Bob Arum the promoter of Top Rank, the possibility of the fighters not being able to train also factored in the event being moved.

“You could not guarantee the fighters that the event would take place on that date. We couldn’t convince them or ourselves,” Arum said to ESPN. “Where were they going to train for it? It just made no sense. You just have to take a step back. How are you going to sell tickets? It’s absolutely ridiculous to say the fight is on when the Brits can’t even get there.”

The two first fought in December of 2018 where they fought to a draw. It was a very interesting scrap where Wilder dropped the Englishman twice. In the rematch, it was a hyped-up fight where many were torn on who would win, but it was Fury who dominated and even dropped Wilder to earn a seventh-round TKO win.

Following the loss, Wilder triggered the immediate rematch clause.