Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Set For July 18 In Las Vegas

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will run it back for a third time. They will also do it back at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Back on Feb. 22, the two had their highly-anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand. There, it was Fury who got his hand raised by seventh-round TKO. The Englishman dominated the fight from start to finish. He even dropped Wilder twice and forcing his corner to throw in the towel.

Following the fight, Wilder said the costume he wore the ring played a factor in the fight as he tired out his legs. So, he triggered the rematch clause and now according to ESPN, the trilogy is set.

ESPN is reporting the trilogy will happen July 18 in Las Vegas, just one weekend after UFC 252 which is International Fight Week.

The event will once again be a co-promotion between Top Rank and PBC. But, this time it is split 60 percent for Fury and 40 percent for Wilder.

“Now we will sit down and go through all the details for the fight,” Arum said to ESPN.

“We realized that date was the favorite of both ESPN and Fox because it comes at a dead time in sports, which is good for the fight,” Arum said. “It’s after the basketball playoffs, baseball is in the middle of the season and there’s no football. It’s the ideal time. The hotel, MGM Grand, also believes it to be an ideal time.”

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel confirmed to ESPN that the trilogy is set for July 18.

“We did exercise it,” Finkel told ESPN. “We want to fight Fury next and we wanted to make sure we sent the letter and that it was done.”