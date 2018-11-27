Tyson Fury Says Deontay Wilder Settles For Third Place

Tyson Fury continues to push the buttons of Deontay Wilder.

This Saturday night (Dec. 1), Fury will challenge Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship. The action will take place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This event will be a Showtime pay-per-view.

Tyson Fury Explains Deontay Wilder’s ‘Bronze Bomber’ Nickname

Fury believes Wilder’s nickname, “The Bronze Bomber” represents settling for third place. Fury brought up Wilder’s failure to win the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics (via BoxingScene.com):

“I’m here to be the best. If I can’t be the best, then I don’t wanna be the rest. Second place ain’t for me, and third place definitely ain’t for me. But Deontay Wilder is happy to come in the top three. That’s why he calls himself ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ because of his bronze medal in the Olympics. I’d throw that bronze medal in the bin because I didn’t win the gold. So for me, it’s about being the best, number one. For other fighters, it’s just about being on the podium, being in the top three. So if he can mix it with the big boys and be mentioned with the best, then no problem.”

Fury earned the biggest win of his boxing career when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, becoming the first man in 11 years to do so. Personal issues forced Fury to make his exit from boxing for nearly three years. Fury admitted that he was close to committing suicide. Since his return, Fury has had two victories to keep his undefeated record intact but many question if he’s ready for Wilder.

Do you think Tyson Fury took the fight with Deontay Wilder too soon?