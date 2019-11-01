Tyson Fury Welcomes UFC Bouts With Stipe Miocic & Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury may be the lineal boxing heavyweight champion, but he wants to explore the world of MMA as well.

Fury has his sights set on a rematch with Deontay Wilder in early 2020. The two went to war for 12 rounds and it was declared a draw. First, Wilder must take care of business and get past Luis Ortiz a second time on Nov. 23.

Tyson Fury Open To UFC Bouts With Miocic & Ngannou

Fury turned some heads when he claimed he was speaking with Conor McGregor about training for a potential MMA run. Speaking to iFL TV, Fury insisted that he’s serious about stepping into the cage and is even open to bouts with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou (via BJPenn.com).

“Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in the UFC? The American-Croatian, Stipe Miocic. I’ll fight him in a heartbeat, no problem, or Francis Ngannou. Any of the heavyweights they’ve got, I’m not afraid of any of them. I’m the ‘Gypsy King’. I’m a boxer, but I’m one badass motherf****r.”

Fury has been dabbling in the world of sports entertainment as well. Earlier today (Oct. 31), he made his in-ring pro wrestling debut against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel. “The Gypsy King” won the match via count-out.

