Tyson Fury Won’t Fight Deontay Wilder Next

Tyson Fury’s next fight will not be against Deontay Wilder. The highly-anticipated rematch has been the talk of the boxing world for quite some time now. However, with Fury making the unexpected move of signing with ESPN and Top Rank Boxing, the process has become a bit more complicated. Wilder is currently a promotional free agent, so should he decide to move to ESPN, a rematch would be much easier to make.

A deal was almost set for Fury and Wilder to run things back in May, however, Fury’s deal with ESPN complicated things. The WBC had set a Wednesday night deadline to hear from the camps and how they plan on handling the situation. We have now been given an answer. Fury has decided to take another fight before attempting to rematch Wilder again. Instead, he aims for a May or June return on ESPN+.

“The Gypsy King” still hopes to face Wilder sometime this year. As for the “Bronze Bomber”, his co-manager, Shelly Finkel, revealed his next title defense will likely take place on May 18th. That fight will likely be broadcasted on either FOX or Showtime with an opponent yet to be determined.

Don’t use boxing politics as an excuse not to challenge me the lineal heavyweight champ! @BronzeBomber @espn @frankwarren_tv @BobArum — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 22, 2019

