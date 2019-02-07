Tyson Pedro Explains How He Tore ACL During Shogun TKO Loss

UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro explains how he tore his ACL during his fight with Mauricio "Shogun" Rua at UFC Fight Night 142 in December.

It will be quite a while before fight fans see UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro back in the Octagon. Pedro suffered a torn ACL during his fight with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC Fight Night 142 in December. As a result, he underwent a complete ACL reconstruction surgery.

Speaking to media during UFC 234 fight week in Australia, Pedro detailed how the injury happened during his fight with Rua (via MMA Junkie):

“‘Shogun’ got me,” Pedro said. “When he kicked me, he kicked my foot out and it was a non-contact tear. He got me good. I tried to pretend like it didn’t happen, I didn’t tell anyone. I couldn’t push off the floor, when I was standing up I was falling over. I didn’t know what happened, but I knew it was bad.”

Pedro was eventually finished by the Brazilian in the third round via TKO. It marked the first back-to-back defeats of his career. He was previously submitted by Ovince Saint Preux in June from Singapore. Typical recovery from an ACL surgery takes between nine and 12 months.

Whenever he does eventually return to fighting action, Pedro plans on making quite a bit of changes:

“I haven’t even thought about it,” Pedro said. “I’ve got so many other plans during this time and I plan on coming back a little bit heavier, I plan on coming back a little bit stronger. I plan on changing a lot of things.”

Who would you like to see Pedro face once he returns from nursing his torn ACL?