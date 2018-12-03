Tyson Pedro Releases Statement Following Loss To Shogun Rua

Tyson Pedro speaks on his UFC Adelaide loss to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 1), Pedro went one-on-one with the former UFC light heavyweight champion. It was an opportunity for Pedro to have a key win over a big name that has seen better days. Instead, he was finished via third-round TKO in front of his home country crowd in Australia.

Tyson Pedro Talks UFC Adelaide Loss

Pedro recently took to Instagram to address his defeat at the hands of “Shogun.” Here’s what he had to say:

“The highest of highs and lowest of lows. No excuses, just love for the journey. Can’t be sad when I gave everything this camp. Thank you for the support this was one I wanted to give to the fam but that’s the game. Thank you for everyone who helped this camp. It was an honor [‘Shogun’ Rua].”

With the loss, Pedro has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He’s lost two straight bouts and is 3-3 under the UFC banner. As for Rua, he’s now gone 4-1 in his last five outings. The win over Pedro was much-needed, however as “Shogun” was brutally knocked out by Anthony Smith in the bout prior.

