Did UFC 225 Do Better than 150,000 Buys? Totals Are In

The estimated buys for UFC 225 is now available, as Dave Meltzer reports that the event pulled in approximately 250,000 purchases for the pay per view headlined by Robert Whittaker in a non-title bout against Yoel Romero.

A premature Los Angeles Times report had the show at less than 150,000 buys, which then circulated to other media outlets. The 250,000 estimation derived from a combination of television and streaming purchases for the event. This total nearly doubles Romero vs. Whittaker 1 from UFC 213 which pulled in only 130,000 buys, despite the fact that the sequel featured a non-title version due to Romero’s missing championship weight. Some possible reasons for the number being so much higher than 213 is the co-main event featuring an interim title fight between the controversial Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos, but it is even more likely that the number was boosted by CM Punk, who had the most Google searches leading into the event, a factor considered in gauging who the biggest draw of a card is. The main card also featured rising star Tai Tuivasa facing the highly recognized name of Andre Arlovski and of course Holly Holm, who brings her own fair share of star appeal to the table, facing off against Megan Anderson to top off Aussie-laden main card.

This number would place UFC 225 significantly behind UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (380,000) and UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta (350,000) and slightly behind UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya (260,000).

