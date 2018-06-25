UFC 226: ‘Miocic vs. Cormer’ Card Finalized (July 7)

The UFC has announced the finalized card for UFC 226 and it might be the most packed card of 2018 with many exciting fights. The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.

The main event will feature a much-anticipated super fight between current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. This super fight has created a lot of buzz and is between two of the most dangerous men on the planet.

“DC” has the opportunity to be a two-division champion, a feat that has been achieved only by a select few to have ever captured UFC titles in two different weight classes. Cormier has dominated the MMA circuit for a very long time and has only been defeated twice in his illustrious career. Also, this fight will mark his return to the heavyweight division in which he was undefeated. A win over Miocic will cement his authority as an all-time great.

Stipe, on the other hand, holds the title for the baddest man on the planet currently. The heavyweight champ has fought every high-level fighter in the heavyweight division and has defended his belt a record three-times, which has never been done before.

The co-main event of UFC 226 features the return of current UFC featherweight champion Max ” Blessed” Holloway, who will be defending his title against the undefeated Brian “T-City” Ortega.

Holloway has been undefeated since 2014 and has captured and defended his featherweight belt with back-to-back TKO wins over featherweight great Jose Aldo. Holloway will improve his win streak to thirteen if he picks up a win against Brian Ortega.

His opponent “T-City” has never been defeated in his professional career since making in debut in 2010. Ortega has picked up impressive wins over Clay Guida, Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar to get a title shot against Max Holloway. Ortega is BJJ black belt with slick submission skills and he is also is dangerous on his feet.

The rest of the finalized fights for 226 are given below:

UFC 226 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Stipe Miocic vs. champ Daniel Cormier – for the heavyweight title

Champ Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – for the featherweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET)

Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall

Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

Max Griffin vs. Curtis Millender

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Hooker

Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire

Drakkar Klose vs. Lando Vannata

Let us know your predictions for UFC 226 in the comments.