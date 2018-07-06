UFC 226 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (July 6)

The UFC 226 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Tomorrow night (July 7), UFC 226 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his gold against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. Miocic tipped the scales earlier today at 242.5 pounds, while Cormier clocked in at 246 pounds. Both men will face off for the cameras and fans.

Heavyweight co-headliners Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will also be in attendance. Ngannou weighed in at 253 pounds, while Lewis tipped the scales at 264.5 pounds. There is a lot of bad blood between these two and the staredown is likely to be intense.

Another bout that is sure to provide some heat is the welterweight clash between Paul Felder and Mike Perry. The two traded barbs during the media day face offs. It isn’t likely that these two will be chummy just before their tilt.

When the weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.