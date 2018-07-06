UFC 226 Early Weigh-ins Live Results Today (July 6) at Noon ET

The UFC 226 early weigh-ins are set to go down.

Today (July 6), all 22 fighters on the UFC 226 card will tip the scales in Las Vegas. That of course includes UFC champions Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. The last time the two competed, they were on the same card at UFC 220. They’ll be on the same card again, only this time against each other as Cormier challenges Miocic for the heavyweight gold.

There was a lot of concern yesterday as Cormier fell at the UFC 226 pre-fight press conference and limped off stage. Cormier returned for a staredown with Miocic and was none too pleased. While Cormier’s leg is a bit banged up, the bout is reportedly not in jeopardy.

The early weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET. Be sure to join us later for the ceremonial weigh-ins at 6 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates:

Main Card (PPV)

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis (264.5)

Paul Felder (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Gokhan Saki (206) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa (185.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Rob Font (135.5)

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Curtis Millender (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (155)

Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)