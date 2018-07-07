UFC 226 Video Highlights: Dan Hooker Floors Gilbert Burns

Dan Hooker has made it clear that he’s ready for a bump up in competition.

Earlier tonight (July 7), Hooker took on Gilbert Burns in the featured bout of the UFC Fight Pass prelims for UFC 226. The two shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Going into the bout, Hooker and Burns were nearly even in the betting odds. Few could’ve expected Hooker to demolish his opponent in the opening round.

Burns couldn’t get much going in the little time he had. Hooker was simply finding openings and capitalized on them quickly. “The Hangman” blasted Burns with a right, and then dropped him with a left hand. Some followup punches and that’s all she wrote.

Check out the finish below:

🇳🇿 New Zealand stand up!@DanTheHangman earns his FOURTH finish in a row at #UFC226! Sensational! pic.twitter.com/HL9JkAwXWZ — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2018

