UFC 226 Video Highlights: Khalil Rountree Knocks Out Gokhan Saki

Gokhan Saki and Khalil Rountree opened up the main card of UFC 226.

Saki and Rountree shared the Octagon earlier tonight (July 7). This was Saki’s third professional mixed martial arts bout. Saki hoped to utilize his world-class kickboxing to finish Rountree. Meanwhile, Rountree was in search of his first win in almost a full year.

In a stunning turn of events, Rountree knocked out the former Glory kickboxing light heavyweight champion. Check out the shocking finish courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

KHALIL ROUNTREE JR w/ the straight left drops Saki!#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/wg38uwA3bc — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Stick with MMA News as we’ve been providing live coverage of UFC 226. We’ve got you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight happenings.