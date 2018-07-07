UFC 226 Video Highlights: Paulo Costa Downs Uriah Hall

Paulo Costa is one dangerous middleweight.

Earlier tonight (July 7), Costa took on Uriah Hall on the featured bout of the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC 226 prelims. The bout was a back-and-forth war. In the second round, Costa’s offense proved to be too much for Hall.

“Primetime” surprisingly scored a takedown in the second stanza, but he couldn’t hold Costa down. Soon, the Brazilian utilized the body shots to drop Hall and finish the fight.

Check out the highlights courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OHHHHH MYYYY!!! COSTA FINISHES HALL OFF after a CRAZY back and forth exchange! Wow!!!#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/Xnn8A3F6i3 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

