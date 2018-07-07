UFC 226 Video Highlights: Raphael Assuncao Outworks Rob Font

Raphael Assuncao was able to defeat yet another bantamweight in Rob Font.

Assuncao and Font went one-on-one inside the Octagon earlier tonight (July 7). The 135-pounders collided on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC 226 preliminaries. Font couldn’t get much going on the feet or the ground.

Standing, Assuncao was able to landed some clean punches upstairs. Font felt some power strikes early and tried to compensate with a knee, but couldn’t make anything happen. As for the grappling, Assuncao scored a couple of takedowns. In the final round, Assuncao was able to maintain control until the final horn. Assuncao earned the clean sweep with scores of 30-27 across the board.

Check out some highlights from the fight courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter account:

Assuncao letting his hands go and landing on Font in round 2! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/fqUhZJM7UG — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

