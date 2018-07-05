UFC 226 Media Day Faceoffs: Mike Perry Gets Vocal (Video)

The UFC 226 media day faceoffs are in the books and of course Mike Perry made the most noise.

Earlier today (July 5), the UFC held a media day session in Las Vegas. Most fighters on the card spoke to the media about their upcoming bouts this Saturday night. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier didn’t partake in the festivities. The same can be said for Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. All four fighters will instead attend the UFC 226 pre-fight press conference later tonight.

That doesn’t mean the faceoffs weren’t intense. Michael Chiesa showed a great deal of confidence when he stared down Anthony Pettis. Perry was quite vocal when he went face-to-face with Paul Felder. The two have been promoted to the main card following Max Holloway’s injury.

Peep the UFC 226 media day faceoffs courtesy of MMA Weekly:

UFC 226 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is set to air live on pay-per-view. If you want some preliminary action, then UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 has you covered. There will be two Fight Pass bouts, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The action transitions to FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. Two hours later, the PPV portion begins.

The featured bout on the Fight Pass prelims will see Dan Hooker take on Gilbert Burns. A strawweight bout between Jamie Moyle and Emily Whitmire will also air on the streaming service. When the action heads to FS1, you will get to see four more fights. Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa, Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font, Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose, and Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin can all be seen on FS1.

Getting the PPV portion of the card started will be a light heavyweight clash. Former Glory kickboxing champion Gokhan Saki will meet Khalil Rountree. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 226.

