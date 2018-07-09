UFC 226 Medical Suspensions: Cormier, Felder, & Costa Get Six-Month Sits

The UFC 226 medical suspensions have rolled out.

UFC 226 took place this past Saturday night (July 7). The event was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired live on pay-per-view.

In the main event, Daniel Cormier captured the heavyweight title when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round. Cormier must have his right hand x-rayed. He must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor if the x-ray is positive.

Paul Felder fell short in his bout with Mike Perry. Felder must have his broken right ulnar cleared by an orthopedic doctor. Paulo Costa, who finished Uriah Hall, is required to have his left ankle and foot x-rayed.

Check out the rest of the UFC 226 medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Daniel Cormier: Must have right hand x-rayed, if positive then must seek orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 01/04/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Paul Felder: Must have broken right ulnar cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/04/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 09/06, no contact until 08/22 due to facial/scalp lacerations

Paulo Costa: Must have left ankle and foot x-rayed, if positive then must seek orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 01/04/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Stipe Miocic: Suspended until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Gokhan Saki: Suspended until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Uriah Hall: Suspended until 09/06, no contact until 08/22 due to right hand tenderness and laceration under left eye

Gilbert Burns: Suspended until 08/22, no contact until 08/07 due to laceration

Derrick Lewis: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to acute back spasm

Mike Perry: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to nasal laceration

Anthony Pettis: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to lower lip laceration

Rob Font: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Lando Vannata: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to left ankle tenderness and three facial lacerations

Curtis Millender: Suspend until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Max Griffin: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Emily Whitmire: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29/18 due to laceration