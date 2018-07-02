UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Preview

The UFC returns to pay-per-view this weekend with their upcoming UFC 226 event.

The pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title will headline this show while Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this five bout main card is Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki in a light heavyweight bout.

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of this event.

The Card

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier



UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega



Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou



Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa



Light Heavyweight: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa



Welterweight: Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry



Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font



Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns



Strawweight: Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire

