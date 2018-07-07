UFC 226 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once the UFC 226 action has wrapped up, be sure to catch the post-fight press conference.

Tonight (July 7), heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his gold against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. The co-main event will see two other heavyweight bulls collide. Francis Ngannou will trade leather with Derrick Lewis.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. It’s hard to image that all four fighters can walk away unscathed, but fingers crossed. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News has been providing live coverage of UFC 226 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.